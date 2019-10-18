WBJEE 2020 exam schedule released: Exam date, application process and other details

WBJEE 2020 Exam date, Schedule: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the engineering test on February 2 this year. The online application process for the WBJEE will begin on October 18 and the candidates can apply online till November 13, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

This is the first time in the history of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board, the engineering entrance examination is going to be held much before the commencement of state Uchha Madhyamik (HS) examinations.

“WBJEE-2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The application for this examination will be received online through this portal from October 18 to November 11 midnight,” read the official notification.

WBJEE 2020: Important details

At the time of registration, the candidates need to update their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and date of birth. The mobile number and the email id could not be changed till the completion of the application process.

The candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while Rs 500 for the reserved category candidates.

WBJEE Eligibility: The minimum age required to appear for WBJEE 2020 is 17 years. There is no upper limit for B.Tech programmes except for Marine Engineering where the upper age limit is 25 years.

Educational qualification: The candidates should have qualified his/ her 10+2 or HS exam (or equivalent) with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects. The general category candidates should have secured an aggregate of 45 per cent and reserved category should have scored 40 per cent in the above three subjects taken together to be eligible for WBJEE 2019.

Moreover, they need to qualify English paper at least 30 per cent marks.

The candidates need to enter the exam centre 30 minutes before the examination. The candidates need to carry admit card, one passport size colour photograph, and a government ID proof at the time of entering exam centre.

The WBJEE will be conducted at the centres of Alipurduar, Bankura, Bishnupur, Bolpur, Suri, Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Coochbihar, Kurseong, Siliguri, Balurghat, Raiganj, Arambagh, Bandel, Chinsurah, Srirampur, Bally, Uttrapara, Central Howrah, Shibpur, Bomjur, Uluberia, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Central Kolkata, North Kolkata, Salt Lake, South Kolkata, Malda, Garbeta, Kharagpur, Mednipur, Contai, Haldia, Tamluk, Berhampur, Jiaganj, Raghunathganj, Kalyani, Krishnanagar, Nabadwip, Purulia, Barrackpur, Barasat, Basirhat, Bongaon, Diamond Harbour, Jainagar, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Silchar, Agartala.