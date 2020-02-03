WBJEE 2020: Check paper pattern for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

WBJEE 2020 will be held on February 2, 2020 WBJEE 2020 will be held on February 2, 2020

WBJEE 2020: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released details for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2020. Along with the information brochure, application form for WBJEE 2020 has also been released on wbjeeb.nic.in. Class 12 (10+2) passed/ appearing candidates of the state, who fulfil the eligibility criteria, can apply before November 13, 2019, and the exam will be held on February 2, 2020.

The aspirants of engineering, pharmacy, architecture can apply for WBJEE. However, the entrance exam is only held for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. The architecture admission in the state is done on the basis of JEE Main and NATA. This year, there is no change in the pattern and mode of the examination. The exam will be held in offline mode and all the questions will be of multiple choice type.

WBJEE 2020 will be divided into two papers for Mathematics and Physics and Chemistry. Both the papers of WBJEE 2020 will be held on the same day. However, paper 1 Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm.

Both the papers will be further divided into three categories — I, II, and III. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks. Of these, the number questions in category I, category II, and category II will be 50, 15, and 10 respectively. On the other hand, the number of questions in category I, II, and III of Physics paper will be 30, 5, and 5. The number of questions in Chemistry will be the same as Physics.

For all the questions, four answer options will be given and only one will be correct, except for category III where there can be more than 1 correct answer. For marking each correct question, candidates will get 1 marks. Marks to be deducted per question as negative marking varies for each category. If an answer is incorrect under category I then ¼ marks will be deducted. Whereas, negative marking in category II and III will be done of ½ marks.

WBJEEB has also released the WBJEE 2020 syllabus. It is available in the brochure. This is for the first time when WBJEE 2020 is being conducted in the month of February. The exam is usually conducted in the month of April or May. WBJEE 2020 will be held in 22 districts of West Bengal and in Assam and Tripura.

