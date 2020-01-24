WBJEE 2020 admit card released, check paper pattern

WBJEE 2020 admit card is available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE 2020 admit card is available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Admit Card 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the engineering entrance examination. Around 90,000 students will appear in the state engineering entrance examination that is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2020.

The admit card is available at the website – wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card till February 2.

WBJEE 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates are not allowed to carry calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall.

The entrance examination will be divided into two papers — Mathematics; Physics and Chemistry. The paper 1 of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks.

WBJEE 2020: Paper pattern

Total number of questions: 155

Total marks: 200

Categories

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

Mathematics: 75 questions

Section-wise marking

-In section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response

-In section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

This year, a total of 22,175 seats went vacant as compared to 16,000 last year. There are overall 32,700 seats on offer in various engineering colleges in West Bengal.

