WBJEE 2019 rank cards released, how to download via website

WBJEEB 2019 rank card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the rank cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 on the official website today. Candidates can download their rank card by visiting the website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password. The counselling process is likely to begin soon.
The result for WBJEE 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019.
Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible for counselling. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMR) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both paper-I and paper-II.
WBJEEB 2019 rank card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the rank card link
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your application number, password and security pin
Step 5: Click submit
Step 6: The rank card will be displayed
Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.
The exam for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture was conducted on May 26, 2019. The exam was held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.