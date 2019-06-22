WBJEE 2019 rank cards released, how to download via website

WBJEEB 2019 rank card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the rank cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 on the official website today. Candidates can download their rank card by visiting the website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password. The counselling process is likely to begin soon.

Advertising

Read | WBJEE result 2019 declared: Meet top 10 rank holders, check steps to download score card

The result for WBJEE 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible for counselling. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of general merit rank (GMR) which will be calculated based on marks obtained in both paper-I and paper-II.

WBJEEB 2019 rank card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the rank card link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The rank card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The exam for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture was conducted on May 26, 2019. The exam was held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.