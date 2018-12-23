WBJEE 2019: Online application process begins December 26, check eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern, exam date, other details

WBJEE 2019: The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination will begin from December 26, and is scheduled to be closed on January 22, 2019. The candidates can make necessary connection on their application form if any from January 23 to 25, 2019. For online registration, the candidate needs to have a mobile number and a unique email ID.

The entrance examinations is expected to be conducted on May 26. The admit card is expected to be available online on May 14 and the result on July 2, 2019.

WBJEE 2019: Eligibility

Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

WBJEE 2019: Syllabus

Chemistry

The section will contain questions on Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

States Of Matter

Classification of matter into solid, liquid and gaseous states. Gas laws – Boyle’s law, Charle’s law, Graham’s law of diffusion, Avogadro’s law, Dalton’s law of partial pressure

Properties and matter of nature

Concept of atom, molecule, element and compound, Dalton’s atomic theory, Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry

Solutions

Different methods of solution- molality, molarity, Equilibrium

Meaning of equilibrium, concept of dynamic equilibrium.

Redox reactions and Electrochemistry

Oxidation, reduction, oxidation number, electronic concepts. Electrolytic and metallic conduction, conductance in electrolytic solutions. Kohlrausch’s law and its applicationsmole fraction, percentage, vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult’s Law

Atomic Structure

Rutherford atomic models, Electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect, bohr model of hydrogen atom and its limitations, quantum mechanical model of atom

Molecular structure and chemical bonding

Ionic and covalent bonds, factors affecting formation of ionic bonds. Covalent Bonding, Molecular Orbital Theory.

Chemical Thermodynamics

Fundamentals of thermodynamics and its laws, state functions, types of processes, system and surroundings.

Chemical Kinetics

Chemical reaction and factors affecting it. Concentration, temperature, pressure and catalyst; elementary and complex reactions, order and molecularity of reactions. Arrhenius theory, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions.

Colloidal state

Colloids and suspensions, classification of colloids – lyophilic, lyophobic; multi molecular, macromolecular and associated colloids (micelles), preparation and properties of colloids

Inorganic Chemistry

Elements and periodicity

Periodic law, periodic table, s, p, d and f block elements, periodic trends in properties of elements atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy

Classification of elements

Periodic table, modern periodic law, valence and oxidation states.

Isolation Of Metals

Extraction of metals- concentration, reduction (chemical and electrolytic methods) . Thermodynamic and electrochemical principles involved in the extraction of metals.

Hydrogen

Position in periodic table, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen. Properties and uses of water and heavy water, hydrogen peroxide, hydrogen as a fuel.

P – Block Elements

Structure and properties of Group 13 to 18 elements.

Environmental Chemistry

Environmental pollution, Atmospheric pollution, Soil pollution, Water Pollution, Tropospheric pollutants, Major pollutants.

Organic Chemistry

Organic Compounds

Purification, Qualitative analysis, Quantitative analysis, Calculations of empirical formulae and molecular formulae.

Hydrocarbons

IUPAC nomenclature, Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Aromatic hydrocarbons

Halogens and Oxygen

Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions, General methods of organic compunds contatining oxygen. Alcohols, Phenols And Ethers

Polymers

Classification of polymers, copolymerization, general methods of polymerization, Vulcanization

Biomolecules

Significance of biomolecules. Carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, nucleic acids.

Physics

The sections will include general topics- mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Unit and measurement

SI units, Fundamental and derived units, dimensions of physical quantities and analysis, errors in measurement, accuracy of measuring instruments

Kinematics/ Laws of Motion

Laws of motion (Newton’s law of motion), speed and velocity, motion in a straight line, position-time graph, mtion, vector addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products. Relative velocity and its functions.

Force and Inertia, Impulse. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications, Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction. Dynamics of uniform circular motion and its applications.

Work, Energy And Power

Kinetic and potential energies, power, potential energy of a pring, conservative and non-conservative forces, Elastic and inelastic collisions

Rotational Motion

Rotational motion and its basic concepts, torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; moment of inertia, radius of gyration

Gravitation

Universal law of gravitation, Acceleration due to gravity, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, Escape velocity.

Solids, Liquids, and its properties; Hooke’s Law, Young’s modulus

Hooke’s law and its applications, Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity. Pascal’s law and its applications, Viscosity, Stoke’s law

Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium, concept of temperature, zeroth law of thermodynamics. First, second law of thermodynamics, heat work and internal energy.

Kinetic Theory Of Gases

Kinetic theory of gases, concept of pressure. Degrees of freedom, Law of equipartition of energy, applications to specific heat capacities of gases

Oscillations And Waves

Periodic motions, displacements, simple harmonic motion and its equations. Wave motion, Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of a wave. Displacement relation for a progressive wave.

Electrostatics

Electric charges, Electric field, Electric flux, conductors and insulators.

Currrent Electricity

Electric current, Drift velocity, Ohm’s law, Electrical resistance, Resistances of different materials, V-I characteristics of Ohmic and nonohmic conductors, Electrical energy and power

Magnetic effects and magnetism

Savart law and its application, Ampere’s law and its applications to infinitely long current carrying straight wire, Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment.

Electromagnetic Induction And Alternating Currents

Faraday’s law, Lenz’s Law, Eddy currents. Self and mutual inductance. Alternating currents. Electromagnetic Waves, Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics.

Optics and wave optics

Reflection and refraction of light, mirror formula and its applications. Deviation and Dispersion of light by a prism, Lens Formula, Magnification, Power of a Lens, Wave optics, wavefront and Huygens’ principle, laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen’s principle.

Nucleus, Atom and its structure

Nucleus and its size. Atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones. Rutherford’s model of atom; Bohr model, energy levels, hydrogen spectrum

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

Sets and their representation

Union, intersection and complement of sets, algebraic properties. Relation, Types of relations, equivalence relations, composition of functions.

Complex numbers

Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a+ib, complex number and the square root, quadratic equations, triangle inequality, quadratic equations and its formations, relation between roots and co-efficients.

Matrices and determinants

Types of matrices, determinants and matrices of order two and three. Properties and evaluation of determinants, finding area of triangles using determinants.

Permutation and Combination

Permutation as an arrangement and combination as selection, fundamental principle of counting and simple applications.

Probability

Probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems of probability, Bernoulli trials and Binomial distribution, Baye’s theorem, probability distribution of a random variate.

Trigonometrical identities and equations

Trigonometrical functions. Inverse trigonometrical functions and their properties. Heights and Distances.

Mathematical Induction

Applications of Mathematical Induction and principle

Binomial Theorem

Positive integral index, general term and middle term of Binomial theorem, properties of Binomial coefficients and simple applications.

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions

Relation between Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, geometric means between two given numbers, arithmetic insertion. Sums of n terms of special series.

Real

Algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions, inverse functions. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity and differentiability. Valued functions, exponential, composite and implicit functions. Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normals

Calculus

Integral calculus

Simple integrals and type of integrals as limit of sum. Properties and evaluation of definite integrals. Determining areas of regions.

Differential equations

Formation of differential equations and its solution. Solution of homogeneous and linear differential equations- dy/dx+p(x)y=q(x)

Co-ordinate geometry

Straight lines

Various forms of equations of a line, intersection of lines, angles between two lines, conditions for concurrence of three lines, the distance of a point from a line, equations of internal and external bisectors of angles between two lines.

Circles

Standard form of equation of a circle, general form of the equation of a circle, its radius and centre, equation of a circle when the end points of a diameter are given, points of intersection of a line and a circle with the centre at the origin and condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent.

Vectors

Vectors, Scalar vectors, addition of vectors, components of a vector in two dimensions, scalar and vector products.

WBJEE 2019: Paper pattern

Total number of questions: 155

Total marks: 200

Categories

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

Mathematics: 75 questions

Section wise marking

-In section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response

-In section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

Application fees:

The application fees for WBJE 2019 is Rs 500 plus the bank’s service charges as applicable.

WBJEE 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: December 26, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 22, 2019

Online correction of JEE applications: January 23 to 25, 2019

Availability of admit card: May 14, 2019 (Tentative)

Date of examinations: May 26, 2019 (Tentative)

Paper-I (Mathematics)- 11- 1 pm

Paper-II (Physics and Chemistry)- 2-4 pm

Publication of results: July 2, 2019 (Tentative).