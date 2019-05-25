WBJEE 2019 tomorrow: From important instructions to marking scheme, here’s all you need to know

WBJEE 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released important instructions for the state level entrance examination. WBJEE — conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture — will be held on May 26, 2019 (Sunday).

Students appearing for the entrance examination need to carry the WBJEE admit card 2019 with them along with a photo identity proof without which no one will be allowed to enter the hall. No other objects excluding pens, pencil required to fill the OMR sheet is allowed to be taken in the exam hall. Cell phones, metallic objects et al are banned.

Exam pattern: The exam will be conducted offline in an OMR-based sheet in two parts. The part I is for mathematics and part II for physics and chemistry (combined). A student will have to appear in both exams for admission to engineering and architecture courses while for admission to pharmacy courses, one has to appear in the paper-II only. The paper I will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Marking scheme: In the exam, there are three categories of questions. In category I, there is only one correct option among the four options given. In these questions, 1 mark is given for correct option and the one-fourth mark is deduced for every wrong option.

In the second category, there is only one correct option but the correct option will give a candidate two marks and half mark (0.5) will be deducted for each wrong option.

In category two, there are one more correct answers. If a candidate marks all the correct options they will get two marks. If a candidate marks one option correct and another wrong, they will get zero marks.

Merit lists: Based on the score, two merit lists will be created – general merit rank (GMR) and pharmacy merit rank (PMR). PMR will be applicable for admission for pharmacy courses expect at Jadavpur University (JU). Admissions to other courses, counselling etc will be based on GMR score.

Tie-breaking: In case two students score the same scores then their rank will be given to one student only. This is how the WBJEE will break the ties –

For PMR

— Less negative marks in Physics and chemistry

— More marks in Chemistry

— Less negative marks in chemistry

— Marks in chemistry for only 2 marks questions

— Less negative marks in chemistry for two marks questions

— Less negative marks in physics for 2 marks questions

For GMR

— Less negative marks in maths, physics, chemistry together

— More marks in maths and physics combined

— More marks in maths and chemistry combines

— Less negative marks in maths and physics

— Less negative marks in maths and chemistry

— More marks in maths for two marks questions

— More marks in physics for two marks questions

— More marks in chemistry for two marks questions

— Less negative marks in mathematics for two marks questions

— Less negative marks in Physics for two marks questions

If the tie still continues then the preference will be given to older candidates.

Domicile: There is no domicile requirement to appear for WBJEE 2019, however, for admission to state-based colleges, domicile is applicable. The requirement changes from institute to institute. Candidates need to read instructions of respective colleges.