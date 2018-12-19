WBJEE 2019 exam dates re-scheduled again: Confusion raises, board yet to announce date

WBJEE 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2019) is expected to be held on May 26, 2019, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 19. Days after the announcement of WBJEE exam date, the board’s decision to change the JEE exam date again has raised concern among the students and teachers.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from state Joint Entrance board said, “Though the board earlier mentioned that the Joint Entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 19, but the date was changed following the concern raised by the students, and teachers as the Joint Entrance (JEE Advanced) examinations will be conducted on May 19.” The official mentioned that the date may further change depending on the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the official website, the West Bengal Joint Entrance exam (WBJEE 2019) is expected to be conducted in two schedules on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm) A science teacher from a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Kolkata apprehended that the confusion on Joint Entrance exam date will affect the preparation of the students. “The delay in the WBJEE exams will hamper the preparation of the students as most of the students will also appear for other state entrance examinations including JEE Main and Advance,” said the teacher.

The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination will begin from December 26, and is scheduled to be closed on January 22, 2019. The candidates can make necessary connection on their application form if any from January 23 to 25, 2019. The admit card is expected to be available online on May 14 and the result on July 2, 2019.

Students who wants to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2019) must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.