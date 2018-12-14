WBJEE 2019 to held on May 19, registration from December 26

WBJEE 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on May 19. The application process will begin from December 26. The candidates can apply till January 22. The candidates can check the official website – wbjeeb.in for more updates.

Advertising

The exam will be of four hours (pen-paper mode) and will be held in two parts on three categories — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Paper 1 (mathematics) will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 (physics and chemistry) from 2 to 4 pm. WBJEE result is expected by June 25.

The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 31, 2019, and there is no upper age limit.

Eligibility: Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

Advertising

WBJEE 2019: Important dates

Online process begins: December 26

Last date of online form fill-up: January 22

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: January 23 to 25

Admit card release date: May 7

Date of exam: May 19

Results declaration date: June 25

Age: For admission to engineering courses, candidates must have qualified 10+2 exam pattern with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application in regular class mode.