WBJEE 2019 application forms released: Here’s how to apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2019 application: The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination will begin from December 26, and is scheduled to be closed on January 22, 2019. The application form is available at wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can make a necessary connection on their application form if any from January 23 to 25, 2019. For online registration, the candidate needs to have a mobile number and a unique email ID.

The entrance examination is expected to be conducted on May 26. The admit card is expected to be available online on May 14 and the result on July 2, 2019.

WBJEE 2019: Eligibility

Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects.

They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

WBJEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply’ under new candidates log-in

Step 3: After filling-in necessary information for registration go to the homepage and apply under registered candidates log-in

Step 4: Fill application form, upload signature and photograph

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download confirmation page

WBJEE 2019: Application fee

The application fees for WBJE 2019 is Rs 500 plus the bank’s service charges as applicable. The examination fee is non-refundable.

WBJEE 2019: Documents required

Candidates need to keep the required documents ready before filling the form –

Aadhaar Card

Student identity card

Voter card/Passport number

Bank account

Credit/Debit card/ internet banking details

Email id

Phone number (and the phone as OTP will be sent on the number candidates register)

Scanned photograph of the candidates

Scanned signature of the candidate

WBJEE 2019: Important instructions

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. In case of multiple applications, all applications will be rejected, according to the official release. Candidate’s name, father’s name, mothers’ name, gender and date of birth must be same as those registered in class12 exam.