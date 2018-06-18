Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  • WBJEE 2018 results Highlights: Results declared, Avinandan Bose tops examination

WBJEE 2018 results Highlights: Results declared, Avinandan Bose tops examination

WBJEE Result 2018 Updates: The students can check the results through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. The WBJEE 2018 result and rank cards will be available at the official website at 4 PM.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2018 10:45:09 am
READ | WBJEE Result 2018 Updates: প্রথম সাউথ পয়েন্টের ছাত্র অভিনন্দন বসু

The rank cards will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.

READ | WBJEE 2018 result today at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to check

The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

Live Blog

WBJEE 2018 results: Check results, rank cards at wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

16:16 (IST) 24 May 2018
WBJEEB Counselling 2018

The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling.

15:57 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2019: Exams likely on April 21

The West Bengal Joint Entrance examination is expected to be conducted next year on April 21, 2018

15:37 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: Counselling commences from June

The WBJEE Counselling process will start from June 2018 via online medium. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank. The counselling will be conducted through the online mode and it will consist of various rounds. The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling

15:32 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: 1,05,081 students become successful

This year, 1,05,081 students cleared the examination successfully out of 1,05,974 students. 47 per cent from WBCHSE become successful, 28 per cent from CBSE, 5 per cent from ICSE

15:22 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: Boys outshine girls

The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance examination has been declared. The boys have outshone girls, 78 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully, while the pass percentage of girls is 22 per cent.

15:07 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: Six in Kolkata in top 10

Six students from Kolkata in the top tenth position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination that was declared today.

15:01 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: Abhinandan Bose tops examination, toppers' list

Rank 1: Abhinandan Bose (South Point School)

Rank 2: Dedipya Ray (Haryana Vidyamandir)

Rank 3: Archisman Saha (DPS Ruby Park)

Rank 4: Shuvam Agrawal

Rank 5: Debojyoti Kar

Rank 6: Namon Biyani

Rank 7: Rittwik Gangopadhyay

Rank 8: Ranajay Midya

Rank 9: Abhishek Srivastava

Rank 10: Ayushi Vidyanta

14:51 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018: Who is the topper

Abhinandan Bose from South Point School topped the WBJEE examination. The students can check their rank cards from board’s website — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 4 pm

14:46 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018 results declared, Bengal achieves 64% success rate

The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. West Bengal has achieved success rate of 64 per cent. 

14:37 (IST) 23 May 2018
WBJEE 2018 results: Websites to check results

The students can check the results through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. 

This year, around 1.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018. The students can check the results, rank cards through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in from 4 pm. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

