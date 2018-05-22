WBJEE result 2018 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Abhinandan Bose tops the exam

WBJEE result 2018: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE result 2018: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2018: The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018) has been released on May 23 and this year, Abhinandan Bose of Kolkata’s South Point High School topped the exam. A total of 1,05,974 candidates appeared for the WBJEE this year, of which 1,05,081 (99 per cent) cleared it. Bose stood first in engineering while Dedeepyo Ray of Hariyana Vidya Mandir in Salt Lake stood second and Archisman Saha of DPS Ruby Park secured the third rank. The rank card is now available at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. West Bengal has achieved success rate of 64 per cent. Abhinandan Bose from South Point School topped the WBJEE examination.

WBJEE result 2018 to be available at wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE result 2018 to be available at wbjeeb.nic.in

The examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.

WBJEEB Counselling 2018:

The WBJEEB counselling process will start from June via online medium. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, etc. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank. The counselling will be conducted through the online mode and it will consist of various rounds

Read | WBJEE 2018 results today: How to check

The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling.

Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

READ | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

Every year, the Board releases the merit lists for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively. For admission in the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the students should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Also, the e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd