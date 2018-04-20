WBJEE 2018: Check paper pattern, other details

WBJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on April 22 at various centres across the state of West Bengal WBJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on April 22 at various centres across the state of West Bengal

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on April 22 and by now most candidates must be busy with their last leg of preparation. The exam will be of four hours (pen-paper mode) and will be held in two parts on three categories — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The paper 1 will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. Last year, as per students, the paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level.

WBJEE 2018: Paper pattern

Total number of questions: 155

Total marks: 200

Categories

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

Mathematics: 75 questions

Section wise marking

-In section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response

-In section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

WBJEE 2018: To note

-Candidates belonging to PwD category will get extra twenty minutes for each paper

-Visually impaired PwD candidates can take the help of a scribe/ writer having lesser/lower qualification than the candidate.

Candidates are not allowed to carry calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall. The WBJEE result is likely to be declared in the first week of June and the counselling session will start thereafter.

