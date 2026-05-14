WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 (Out): 91.23% students pass; Adrito Pal tops exam

WB Board WBCHSE HS Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026 Released: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for class 12 examination on their official websites. The Uchch Madhyamik results are available at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Along with the official website, the results are also available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The overall pass percentage stood at 91.23 per cent, with girls outperforming boys in the examination. A total of 6.35 lakh students had enrolled for the exams, of whom 6.26 lakh appeared, and 5.71 lakh successfully passed. Among male candidates, around 2.82 lakh had enrolled, 2.79 lakh appeared, and 2.51 lakh cleared the examination, recording a pass percentage of 89.71 per cent. In comparison, nearly 3.53 lakh female students enrolled, 3.46 lakh appeared, and 3.20 lakh passed, taking the girls’ pass percentage to 92.47 per cent.

Among districts, Purba Medinipur emerged as the top-performing district with the highest pass percentage of 94.19 per cent.

Among the toppers, Adrito Pal of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur, secured the first rank with 496 marks. Jishnu Kundu of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith Purulia bagged the second position with 495 marks.

This year, 63,000 more female students appeared than males.

The WBCHSE Class 12 or HS exam was held between February 12 and February 27. This year, 7,10,811 students took the Ucchya Madhyamik examination. Out of these, there were 635,864 students from the fourth semester, 59,452 from the supplementary exam, and 15,495 students who appeared under the old syllabus. Around 2,100 centres were set up for the exam for Semester III and IV exams across the state.

Read | WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check WB HS results

To check the results for the Ucchya Madhyamik examination, go to the official website of the board and then click on class 12 results. After that, enter the login credentials as required and click on submit. The Uchch Madhyamik result will be displayed on your screen. Download and save it for future purposes. Students should note that the Uchch Madhyamik results that are available online are provisional results. The actual results will be provided by their respective schools. Students should collect it from there.

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To pass the Class 12 exam, students have to achieve at least 33 per cent in the exams. Students who are not able to achieve the required percentage will be considered as failed. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the scrutiny.

Last year, the results were announced on May 7 by WBCHSE. The overall pass percentage was 90.79 per cent. In 2024, the results were declared on May 8 for the class 12 exam. The pass percentage was 90 per cent. Students are advised to follow the notification from the official website of the board to get updates about the declaration of the application form for the scrutiny of the results.