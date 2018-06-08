WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2018 declared at wbresults.nic.in, girls outperform boys

West Bengal HS result 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. West Bengal HS result 2018:

WBCHSE HS result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata has declared the result of West Bengal HS Class 12 today, that is, June 8, 2018. This year, around 8.26 lakh candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. The girls have outperformed boys this year. Overall, 83.75 per cent have passed the Uchha Madhyamik exam. Overall. 83.75 is the pass percentage this year and nearly 8.25 lakh enrolled in which 8.09 lakh appeared. A total of 6,63,516 lakh passed with East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts got more than 90 per cent marks.

Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall. Next year, February 26 to March 13 the Higher Secondary exams will be held.

The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results are available at examresults.net, school9.com, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, knowyourresult.com and school.gradeup.com.

West Bengal board has announced the Class 10 or Madhyamik result on June 6, 2018. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. Sanjivini Debnath topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks.

