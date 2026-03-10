Bengal HS Council bars schools from exempting teachers from answer script evaluation

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has informed heads of government and aided schools that teachers cannot be granted exemption from higher secondary answer script evaluation duties this year due to a severe shortage of teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

In a letter sent to the institutions, the council said that the number of teachers in the state is very low vis-a-vis the actual number of students appearing in the examinations, making it necessary to engage all available teachers in the evaluation process.

“You are aware of the fact that, in our state, at the secondary and higher secondary levels, the strength of teachers is critically low compared to the number of students. Therefore, the council can’t exempt any teacher from script evaluation duty,” the council said in a communication to the head masters on Monday.

The letter further noted that requests to exempt someone from the evaluation responsibilities would generally not be approved, a council official said Tuesday.