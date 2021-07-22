WBCHSE West Bengal HS Class 12th Result 2021 declared: 9,013 students score marks above 90%

The result links were activated at 4 pm at two official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 Result 2021: The result for West Bengal HS Class 12th 2021 were declared on July 22 at 3 pm by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The overall pass percentage has turned out to be 97.69 per cent, more than that of 2020 which stood at 90.13 per cent.

Of around 8.5 lakh students who were enrolled for the class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik exams 2021, 9,013 students have got above 90 per cent this year while 49,370 students scored above 80 per cent. The result links were activated at 4 pm at two official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. It has also been announced that the top 10 positions have been take by 86 students.

The commerce stream has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.8, and Science stream’s pass percentage is at 99.28, followed by the Arts stream at 97.39 per cent.

The evaluation pattern for WBCHSE HS class 12 2021 examinations was altered since the regular examinations were cancelled by the government, keeping in view the safety of students, teachers and staff amid Covid. The new pattern has a 40:60 ratio in which 40 percent of top 4 highest-scoring subjects in class 10 exams has been taken into account, along with a 60 percent weightage given to class 11 final exam scores and class 12 practicals and internals.

In 2020 results, 90.13 percent of the total 6.80 lakh enrolled students had passed the class 12 exams. Like several other states boards, West Bengal has also decided not to issue a merit list this year.