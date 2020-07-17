WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be released today

West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the result for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exam on Friday, July 17. The results are expected to be released at 3:30 pm via a press conference from the board office at Vidyasagar Bhavan. However, students can only access their results via websites and SMS from 4 pm.

The students will get their results through the websites- wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, send your roll number to 54242, 5676750, 56263. The students can also get their results via app, they have to download the result app from results.shiksha.

Around 8 lakh candidates appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam this year, which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams included major subjects like physics, accountancy, chemistry, geography were cancelled by the state government. For all the remaining papers that were cancelled, candidates will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had written.