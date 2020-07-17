scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19
WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be released today

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020, WB Board HS 12th Result 2020 at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 8 lakh students who had appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam this year will get their result through the website- wbresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 11:23:24 am
WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the result for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exam on Friday, July 17. The results are expected to be released at 3:30 pm via a press conference from the board office at Vidyasagar Bhavan. However, students can only access their results via websites and SMS from 4 pm.

The students will get their results through the websites- wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be available via SMS, send your roll number to 54242, 5676750, 56263. The students can also get their results via app, they have to download the result app from results.shiksha.

Around 8 lakh candidates appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam this year, which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams included major subjects like physics, accountancy, chemistry, geography were cancelled by the state government. For all the remaining papers that were cancelled, candidates will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

Live Blog

11:23 (IST)17 Jul 2020
In other news!

Meanwhile, two other state boards - Jharkhand Board class 12  and Manipur Board class 12 will release their results today. The Jharkhand state board results are expected to be released around 2 pm, while Manipur might release it shortly.  

11:09 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Hello and Welcome!

Good morning everyone, today around 3.30 pm in the afternoon, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12 or HS results. As per reports, around eight lakh candidates had appeared in the respective examination. Stay tuned for further updates on it! 

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Last year, a total of 86.29 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully. Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching 498 out of the total 500 marks.

Meanwhile, in the Madhyamik result released, the pass percentage touched 86.34 per cent, highest ever.

