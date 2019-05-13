WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: Uchha Madhyamik results to be announced on May 27

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examination on May 27. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board confirmed that the results of Class 12 examination will be announced four days after the Lok Sabha election results on May 27, 2019.

“The results of Class 12 examination will be declared from the board office at 10 am. The results will be available at the official websites after the announcement of results through a press conference,” the official mentioned.

The students can check the results through the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. “The Uchha Madhyamik results will be declared in a record 78 days on Monday, May 27, 2019.”

The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

This year, around 8.05 lakh students had appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that was concluded on March 13, 2019. A total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled.

Last year, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School topped the exam scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) to become the first student from the Arts stream to top the exam in five years. A total of 83.75 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination successfully last year that was declared on June 8, 2018.