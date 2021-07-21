WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 Date and Time

West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: Result links will be accessible on these websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in with registration number. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12 board result or the Uchha Madhyamik result on July 22 at 3 pm. After the HS results declaration, the board will activate the links on these websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in with registration number. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 4 pm.

Result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.

The class 10th and 12th board examinations were scrapped in early June this year after cancellation demands poured in from parents and students. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee received feedback from parents as well as teachers, in which several people felt conducting exams during Covid will be a risk.

After cancelling the exams, an evaluation pattern for class 12 assessment was engineered by the board in which the top 4 highest scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will be given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent will be relied on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory.

On result day, students can log in to the official websites, where they can download and printout the marksheet which will also act as provisional marksheet.