WBCHSE West Bengal HSC 12 Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at wbresults.nic.in

The Uchha Madhyamik result will be declared at 11 am via press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamil Result 2022 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today. The results will be declared via a press conference at 11 am. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 11 am.

In 2021, West Bengal government had announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 results due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. A special evaluation criterion was formed to calculate the class 12 results last year. Of the 8,19,202 candidates who were to appear for in last year’s class 12 board exams, 97.69 per cent had passed. The pass percentage was 97.70 per cent among both boys and girls.