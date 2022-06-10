scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
WBCHSE West Bengal HSC 12 Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Board West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022 Live, Check WB HS Class 12 Result Live at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in: All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 8:43:10 am
wbchse, wbchse result 2022, west bengal hs result 2022, wbchse 12th result 2022, wb 12th result 2022, wbchse result 2022 12th,The Uchha Madhyamik result will be declared at 11 am via press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamil Result 2022 Live Updates:  The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today. The results will be declared via a press conference at 11 am. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 11 am.

In 2021, West Bengal government had announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 results due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. A special evaluation criterion was formed to calculate the class 12 results last year.  Of the 8,19,202 candidates who were to appear for in last year’s class 12 board exams, 97.69 per cent had passed. The pass percentage was 97.70 per cent among both boys and girls.

Live Blog

West Bengal HSC Result 2022 Live: Follow live updates on WBCHSE West Board Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022, Check WB 12th Class Result on wbchse.nic.inwbresults.nic.in

08:43 (IST)10 Jun 2022
West Bengal HSC exams conducted after two years

This year, the West Bengal board exams were conducted after two years. The exams were conducted successfully by following all the covid protocols, provided by the government. The Board made sure that the teachers and students followed all the necessary Covid protocols during the exams.

08:37 (IST)10 Jun 2022
How to check West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 online

On the official website, students can check their WB 12th result 2022. They can follow the procedures below to find out how to check the WBCHSE 12th result:

  1. Go to the West Bengal Board's official website, wbresults.nic.in.
  2. From the homepage, go to the WB Board HS result link.
  3. In the login window, enter the appropriate credentials.
  4. Press the submit button. On the screen, the WBCHSE HS result will appear.
  5. Print down your WB 12th result and save it somewhere safe for future reference.
08:21 (IST)10 Jun 2022
West Bengal HSC result 2022 to be declared today

west bengal madhyamik result, west bengal madhyamik result 2021, wbbse madhyamik result 2021 Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. (File)

In 2021, as per the special criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of the 40:60 ratio. The top four highest-scoring subjects in class 10 examinations were given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores were given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent was calculated based on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory. In 2020, a total of 6.80 lakh students cleared the 12th HS examination with a record pass percentage of 90.13 per cent. The topper scored 99.80%, however, a merit list was not released last year.

