WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage expected to increase this year, know why

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today. The result will be declared at 3 pm via press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 4 pm.
West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik (WBCHSE) Result 2021 LIVE Updates in Bengali
West Bengal government had announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 results due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. A special evaluation criterion was formed to calculate the class 12 results this year.
As per the special criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of the 40:60 ratio. The top four highest-scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will be given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent will rely on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory.
In 2020, a total of 6.80 lakh students cleared the 12th HS examination with a record pass percentage of 90.13 per cent. The topper scored 99.80%, however, a merit list was not released last year.
In 2020, a total 7,61,583 students appeared in the WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th exams, out of which 6,80,057 were successful. The pass percentage of male students was at 90.44 per cent while that of female students stood at 90 per cent.
Stepts to check results at wbresults.nic.in
1. Visit wbresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link stating the WBCHSE Result 2021.
3. Enter your credentials.
4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
The pass percentage in 2020 stood at 90.13 per cent which was an all-time high in the history of WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result. In 2019, the pass percentage was 86.29 per cent. With the alternative marking scheme this year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher.
The WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 will be announced via a press conference at 3 pm today. After the conference, candidates will be able to check their scores through websites and SMS.
