WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage expected to increase this year, know why

West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today. The result will be declared at 3 pm via press conference. Students can check their results at the official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 4 pm.

West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik (WBCHSE) Result 2021 LIVE Updates in Bengali

West Bengal government had announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 results due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. A special evaluation criterion was formed to calculate the class 12 results this year.

As per the special criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of the 40:60 ratio. The top four highest-scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will be given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent will rely on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory.

In 2020, a total of 6.80 lakh students cleared the 12th HS examination with a record pass percentage of 90.13 per cent. The topper scored 99.80%, however, a merit list was not released last year.