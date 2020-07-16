WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020: Date and Time

West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The results for the same are expected to be announced at 3.30 pm in the afternoon. (Representational Image) West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The results for the same are expected to be announced at 3.30 pm in the afternoon. (Representational Image)

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on July 17. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March, starting from 12 and concluding on 27. However, the exams were postponed midway after Covid-19 induced lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pending exams were later decided to be conducted in July, but after witnessing a steady rise in the Covid-19 graph, the state government announced not to hold the remaining papers.

The results for the same are expected to be announced at 3.30 pm in the afternoon. Students can check their results through the websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

In 2019, the state witnessed a significant improvement in the state class 12 exams, recording a pass percentage of 86.29. Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching 498 out of the total 500 marks. Eighteen-year-old Shovan had scored 100 in Bengali, Maths- 100, Chemistry- 100, English- 99, Biology- 99.5, Physics- 99.5.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared the state Madhyamik results on Monday, recording a passing percentage of 91.07. Aritra Pal, who hails from Memari in Purba Bardhaman district, topped this year’s Madhyamik examination with 694 marks, which included centum in Mathematics, History and Geography.

