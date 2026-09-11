WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd semester exams postponed: Check complete schedule here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed three papers of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Semester III examinations by one week. The papers scheduled for October 5, 6 and 7 will now be conducted on October 12, 13 and 14, respectively, according to a notification issued by the council on September 10.
The revised schedule applies to the examinations affected by the change. The examination timings will remain unchanged, with all three papers scheduled from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
|Original Date (per Notification No. L/PR/242/2026)
|Revised Date (After Bye-election Announcement)
|Time
|Subjects of Examination
|05.10.2026 (Monday)
|12.10.2026 (Monday)
|11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic
|06.10.2026 (Tuesday)
|13.10.2026 (Tuesday)
|11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture
|07.10.2026 (Wednesday)
|14.10.2026 (Wednesday)
|11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation
The October 5 papers have therefore moved to October 12. These include Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic. The October 6 papers, covering subjects such as Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology and Fisheries and Aquaculture, will now be held on October 13.
The papers originally scheduled for October 7 will be conducted on October 14. These include Biological Science, Political Science, and Costing and Taxation. Students appearing for these papers will consequently get an additional week to prepare compared with the earlier schedule.
The council has also made clear that the change is a partial revision of the Semester III examination timetable. Candidates should therefore refer to the revised notification for the affected papers rather than assume that the entire Higher Secondary examination schedule has been changed.
The postponement comes after by-elections were announced in two West Bengal Assembly constituencies — Nandigram and Rejinagar — with polling scheduled for October 6. The council said the revision was necessary because of the logistical and administrative requirements arising from the bypolls. Rescheduling the papers was intended to avoid a clash between examination-related arrangements and the polling process and allow students to appear for their examinations without disruption.
While the dates of the three papers have changed, the examination duration and timing remain the same. All three papers will continue to be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The change is also limited to the papers listed in the revised notification; other aspects of the Semester III examination schedule remain as notified earlier.
(With PTI inputs)