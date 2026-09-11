WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd semester exams postponed: Check complete schedule here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed three papers of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Semester III examinations by one week. The papers scheduled for October 5, 6 and 7 will now be conducted on October 12, 13 and 14, respectively, according to a notification issued by the council on September 10.

The revised schedule applies to the examinations affected by the change. The examination timings will remain unchanged, with all three papers scheduled from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Revised Exam Schedule for Semester III of HS 2027

Original Date (per Notification No. L/PR/242/2026) Revised Date (After Bye-election Announcement) Time Subjects of Examination 05.10.2026 (Monday) 12.10.2026 (Monday) 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture (AGRI), Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic 06.10.2026 (Tuesday) 13.10.2026 (Tuesday) 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture 07.10.2026 (Wednesday) 14.10.2026 (Wednesday) 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation

The October 5 papers have therefore moved to October 12. These include Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic. The October 6 papers, covering subjects such as Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology and Fisheries and Aquaculture, will now be held on October 13.