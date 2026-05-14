WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Uchch Madhyamik results today at wbchse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Board will announce the WB Class 12th HS results during a press conference at the Board's office starting at 10:30 am.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results today. The West Bengal Board will announce the WB Class 12th HS results during a press conference at the Board’s office starting at 10:30 am. Following the announcement of results, the WB Board will activate the result link for students at 11 am.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

This year, 7.1 lakh candidates are awaiting the release of results. Once declared, students can check the WBCHSE Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official website – wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their Class 12 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

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WBCHSE Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to February 27, 2026. The examinations were conducted in a single shift, with exams beginning at 10 am and continuing until 1:15 pm.

Students can download their marksheets by visiting either of the two specified portals. After accessing the portal, they need to enter their roll number and other required information. Once the results appear, it is advised to take a screenshot or download the marksheet for safekeeping and future reference. Candidates must promptly report any discrepancies found in the online scorecard to their school.

Live Updates May 14, 2026 06:30 AM IST WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students appeared? This year's appearing strength of 8,74,521 makes it the largest cohort to sit for the WB HS examination in the past five years. Female candidates outnumber males for the third consecutive year, with approximately 4,52,000 girls appearing across all streams. May 14, 2026 06:28 AM IST WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Exam recap The West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations were conducted between February 13 and March 3, 2026, across multiple streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce. The exams were held in offline mode at over 4,000 centres across 23 districts of the state. Approximately 8,87,235 students had registered for this year's examination, of whom 8,74,521 sat for it. May 14, 2026 06:26 AM IST WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Students should save these four portals before traffic peaks: --wbresults.nic.in --wbchse.wb.gov.in --DigiLocker --IE Education Portal Each site will display roll-number-based results. Given high concurrent traffic expected post-11 AM, having all four open simultaneously increases your chances of accessing results without delay. May 14, 2026 06:24 AM IST WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare Class 12 results today, May 14, 2026. The formal press conference is scheduled for 10:30 AM, and result links will go live at 11:00 AM. Nearly 8.74 lakh students who appeared in the examination this year are refreshing their phones in anticipation. The primary result portal is wbresults.nic.in.