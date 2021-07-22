West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021: How to check score at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2021: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the class 12 board exam or the Uchha Madhyamik result today at 3 pm. The pass percentage is 97.69 per cent. After the Higher Secondary exam result is announced, the board will activate the links on the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in at 4 pm.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Students can access their marksheets through the registration number. The results will be available on websites, SMS, and apps only after 4 pm. It can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.

WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit any one of the official website – wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HS result screen on the home page

Step 3: Fill in registration number/ roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen after which students can download it and get a printout later.

On the result day, students can log in to the official websites, where they can download and print out the mark sheet which will also act as provisional marksheet.

How results will be calculated?

The top 4 highest scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will be given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent will be relied on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory.