WBCHSE West Bengal Board Uccha Madhyamik HS 12th Result 2020: How to check marks, download mark sheet

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check marks at WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check marks at http://www.wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: In arguably a first, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) or Uccha Madhyamik results without conducting exams. The result for subjects for which exams were not held will be declared on the average score obtained by the best of three exams.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

The results will be declared at 3:30 pm via a press conference from the board office at Vidyasagar Bhavan, however, students will only be able to check their result by 4 pm. The link to check results will be activated at the official website, wbresults.nic.in. For students who do not have access to the internet can check their scores by sending their roll numbers via SMS.

Students can send their roll numbers to any of the following mobile numbers – 54242, 5676750, 56263, and get a reply with detailed marks. For instance, students need to type WB12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the official link

Step 3: Fill in details using admit card details

Step 4: Result will appear on the website

To pass the exam, students need to get a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

Students need to download their mark sheets and take a print out. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. For class 12 students, a mark sheet is crucial for the college admission process. The original mark sheet will be available later by schools. The provisional mark sheet is accepted on a provisional basis, by most universities.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: Which exams were cancelled?

After postponing the pending exams the West Bengal Board decided to cancel the pending exams. The remaining exams for Uccha Madhyamik include- physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography. This was done due to the increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: What happened last year

East Mindapore has topped among districts in the West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations 2019. Last year, as many and 7,818 candidates secured 90 per cent or above marks.

In 2019, as many as 86.29 per cent students cleared the examination, a rise from 83.75 per cent in 2018. With the trend observed in 2020, the pass percentage and number of 90 percenters is expected to rise.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: Top scorer

This year, the board is not expected to release the merit list and hence no toppers can be expected. Last year, Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School topped the examination with 498 marks or 99.6 per cent. The 18-year-old full 100 marks in Bengali, Maths, and Chemistry each while he scored 99 in English 99 and 99.5 in Biology and Physics.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12th HS Result 2020: Result out, what next?

Once the results are declared, class 12 students who have passed the exam will be eligible to seek admission to college-level courses. The admission process will be held online. Last year too most part of the admissions took place digitally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd