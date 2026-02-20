West Bengal Board to award full marks for 3 ‘out-of-syllabus’ Maths questions in Class 12 exam

According to the complaint, the state government started PAT for students of Classes 3 to 9 for the academic progress of students with the subjects of Marathi as the first language, Mathematics and English as the third language since 2021. (Source: File)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday said candidates who attempted three allegedly “out-of-syllabus” questions in the Class 12 Semester-IV Mathematics examination will be awarded full marks for those questions.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said questions 2B, 11B and 11C – carrying 2, 4 and 4 marks respectively – appeared to be outside the prescribed syllabus.

“The Council has consulted the respective subject experts regarding the matter and hereby confirms its authenticity. Accordingly, it has been concluded that the examinees who will attempt those question(s) will be awarded full marks for the same,” he said.

He said the board has always given top priority to students’ interests and will ensure that no examinee is deprived.