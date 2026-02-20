West Bengal Board to award full marks for 3 ‘out-of-syllabus’ Maths questions in Class 12 exam

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 10:45 AM IST
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday said candidates who attempted three allegedly “out-of-syllabus” questions in the Class 12 Semester-IV Mathematics examination will be awarded full marks for those questions.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said questions 2B, 11B and 11C – carrying 2, 4 and 4 marks respectively – appeared to be outside the prescribed syllabus.

“The Council has consulted the respective subject experts regarding the matter and hereby confirms its authenticity. Accordingly, it has been concluded that the examinees who will attempt those question(s) will be awarded full marks for the same,” he said.

He said the board has always given top priority to students’ interests and will ensure that no examinee is deprived.

Asked whether students who did not attempt the questions would also get the 10 marks, Bhattacharya said, “We will take care of everything.” The decision comes amid widespread resentment among candidates and guardians in Kolkata and districts over the questions. Several students were seen breaking down after the examination, while many candidates and guardians protested against what they termed “out-of-syllabus” problems. No untoward incident was reported.

The Class 12 Semester-IV examinations began on February 12 and will continue till February 27.
An estimated 7.10 lakh candidates are appearing for the exams, including 6.36 lakh students writing Semester-IV papers.

The rest comprise candidates taking third-semester supplementary examinations and some appearing under the old syllabus.

 

