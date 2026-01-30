WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Exams 2026: Council distributes HS model question papers

In response, WBCHSE Secretary Priyadarshini Mallick said efforts are underway to upload PDF versions of the model papers online to ensure quicker and wider access. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

WBCHSE West Bengal Board 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has started distributing model question papers for the upcoming Uchha Madhyamik or Higher Secondary semester 4 board examinations. Covering 22 subjects, the papers were made available from January 27 at the council’s head office and five regional centres, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

The semester 4 exams are scheduled between February 12 and 27. However, principals and teachers, particularly from science streams, have voiced concerns over the late distribution. Raja De, headmaster of state-run Mitra Institution, noted that releasing the papers at the end of January leaves “very little time for students to make effective use of them during exam preparation, especially for science subjects that require extensive practice.”