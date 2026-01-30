WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Exams 2026: Council distributes HS model question papers

WBCHSE West Bengal Board 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has started distributing model question papers for the upcoming Uchha Madhyamik or Higher Secondary semester 4 board examinations. Covering 22 subjects, the papers were made available from January 27 at the council’s head office and five regional centres, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.
The semester 4 exams are scheduled between February 12 and 27. However, principals and teachers, particularly from science streams, have voiced concerns over the late distribution. Raja De, headmaster of state-run Mitra Institution, noted that releasing the papers at the end of January leaves “very little time for students to make effective use of them during exam preparation, especially for science subjects that require extensive practice.”
In response, WBCHSE Secretary Priyadarshini Mallick said efforts are underway to upload PDF versions of the model papers online to ensure quicker and wider access.
Bhattacharya further highlighted the council’s push to modernise the curriculum. He said syllabi for several science-related subjects, including Computer Science and Computer Application, have been updated to reflect contemporary developments.
New subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Security have also been introduced to align higher secondary education in West Bengal with current academic and technological trends.
The West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik question papers under the new system are designed to enhance analytical and writing skills. While semesters one and three feature multiple-choice questions to encourage reasoning, semesters two and four focus on short, descriptive answers to develop writing skills. This WB HS examination marks the end of the traditional annual system that had been in place since 1978.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on October 31, declared the results of the state’s first-ever semester-based Uchha Madhyamik board examinations at a press conference at the council office at Salt Lake, Kolkata. The pass percentage was 93.72%. An estimated 6.45 lakh students appeared for the new-format exams in 2025.
According to official data, 56.03 per cent of the total candidates were girls. The WBCHSE HS examinations, which began on September 8 and continued till September 22, were conducted at 2,106 centres across the state.
