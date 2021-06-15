West Bengal board to decide evaluation criteria for class 10 and 12: Mamata Banerjee

The state boards are expected to come out with a decision o evaluation criteria within couple of days.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that respective boards of the state will decide on the evaluation process of the candidates appearing for cancelled board examinations of classes 10 and 12.

She directed the education department to decide on the evaluation process keeping in mind the possible mental stress and the future of the examinees. “The boards will come out with a decision within a couple of days on this. This is a matter of the education department,” CM told reporters at the Secretariat.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducts the Madhyamik examinations (class 10) while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) holds the Uchha Madhyamik examinations (class 12).

Read | CBSE Class 12: Students likely to be assessed on pre-boards, Class 11 and 10 marks

“I do not want the student to go through any mental stress and their future should also not be compromised. I will ask the department to decide on the issue of evaluation, keeping these things in mind so that the students don’t suffer,” she also added.

On June 7, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the cancellation of state board exams for classes 10 and 12 this year, keeping in view the feedback received from people. An expert panel was set up to decide upon the exams for classes 10 and 12 this year. Over 80 per cent of the people who sent their feedback stressed that conducting board exams in schools was not a wise idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she stated.