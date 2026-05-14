wbchse.wb.gov.in, West Bengal HS Result 2026 (Out): Websites to check Uchch Madhyamik results

West Bengal Board WBCHSE HS Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata, declared the results for the HS exams. The Uchch Madhyamik (Higher Secondary/Class 12) exam results will be available at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the Uchch Madhyamik results are available at the IE Education portal.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

Once published, Class 12th students can check their results from the website mentioned earlier. The HS result will also be available for viewing and download through the website ajkal.in.

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WBCHSE has released the results for the class 12 examination with an overall pass percentage of 91.23%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.47%. The top-performing district was Purba Medinipur with a pass percentage of 94.19%. Adrito Pal and Jishnu Kundu secured the first and second positions, respectively. This year, 63,000 more female students appeared than males.