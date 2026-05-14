wbchse.wb.gov.in, West Bengal HS Result 2026 (Out): Websites to check Uchch Madhyamik results

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
West Bengal Board WBCHSE HS Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata, declared the results for the HS exams. The Uchch Madhyamik (Higher Secondary/Class 12) exam results will be available at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the Uchch Madhyamik results are available at the IE Education portal.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
Once published, Class 12th students can check their results from the website mentioned earlier. The HS result will also be available for viewing and download through the website ajkal.in.
WBCHSE has released the results for the class 12 examination with an overall pass percentage of 91.23%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.47%. The top-performing district was Purba Medinipur with a pass percentage of 94.19%. Adrito Pal and Jishnu Kundu secured the first and second positions, respectively. This year, 63,000 more female students appeared than males.
The results of the Uchch Madhyamik Examinations will be declared at 10:30 am through a press conference from the board’s office in Kolkata. The link to check the results will be made available from 11 am for the students. Students must make sure that the West Bengal HS results that are available online are provisional. The actual result will be available from their respective schools.
To pass the West Bengal Board class 12 examination, students have to achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in the exams. Students who have achieved less than that will be considered as having failed in the examination. Those who are not satisfied with the results can apply for the scrutiny of the results. The scrutiny process begins a few days after the declaration of the West Bengal HS results. The registration form for this will be available on the website.
This year, the Class 12 exam of the West Bengal Board was held between February 12 and February 27. A total of 7,10,811 students appeared for the exam. Within these, there were 635,864 candidates from the fourth semester, 59,452 students who appeared for the supplementary exam, and 15,495 students who appeared under the old syllabus. Around 2,100 exam centres were set up across the state for the examination.
To know more about the West Bengal class 12 results, which consists of pass marks, topper’s name, and others, students can check the IE Education portal. Students are advised to follow the West Bengal HS Result official website to get updates about the scrutiny process and others.