West Bengal board cancels class 11 exams, HS exams to held as scheduled

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced that the annual examination of class 11 will be cancelled due to an unprecedented situation across the country.

All students of class 11 will be promoted to class 12 without exams. However, Higher Secondary Examination (class 12) 2021 will be held as per the schedule and in their home centres, i.e same school from 12 noon to 3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm.

The council released a circular stating that the decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Read | Students express concern as Andhra govt decides to go ahead with Inter exams amid Covid wave

“Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the council has decided to cancel the annual examination of class 11. The head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class 11 to Class 12 The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 12 which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class 12,” read the official statement by the council.