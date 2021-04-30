scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
West Bengal board cancels class 11 exams, HS exams to held as scheduled

Higher Secondary Examination (class 12) 2021 will be held as per the schedule and in their home centres, i.e same school from 12 noon to 3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm. 

Updated: April 30, 2021 8:48:06 pm
West Bengal class 11 students to be promoted without exams.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced that the annual examination of class 11 will be cancelled due to an unprecedented situation across the country.

All students of class 11 will be promoted to class 12 without exams. However, Higher Secondary Examination (class 12) 2021 will be held as per the schedule and in their home centres, i.e same school from 12 noon to 3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm.

The council released a circular stating that the decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“Because of the current pandemic situation and other reasons, the council has decided to cancel the annual examination of class 11. The head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of Class 11 to Class 12 The topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 12 which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of Class 12,” read the official statement by the council.

