WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 12th results to be out on May 14

WBCHSE 12th Results 2026 Live Updates: When and where to check? (Representative image)

WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) result 2026 on May 14 at 10:30 am. Once announced, students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their scorecards through the official websites of the council at wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. Alternately, candidates can also check their results on IE Education portal.

Nearly 7.1 lakh HS students registered for their HS exam held this year across examination centres in the state. Thousands of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams appeared for the annual HS examinations conducted in offline mode. Following the completion of the exams, the evaluation process wasa carried out at designated centres before preparation of the final results.

Story continues below this ad Students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online by entering their roll number and registration details on the official result portal. The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total score, division, qualifying status, and other important examination details. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the result after downloading it. Last year, the West Bengal HS results were also announced in May, continuing the board’s usual result declaration timeline. Students awaiting the results are advised to keep their admit cards ready and regularly monitor the official WBCHSE portals for updates regarding the activation of result links and post-result procedures such as scrutiny, review, and compartment examinations. Live Updates May 13, 2026 06:06 PM IST WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Online marksheets to include subject-wise scores and division The provisional WBCHSE Class 12 marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, division, qualifying status and other examination details. Students are advised to carefully verify all entries after downloading the online Higher Secondary result. May 13, 2026 05:55 PM IST WB HS 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check WBCHSE Higher Secondary results online Once declared, WBCHSE HS Result 2026 scorecards will be available on official portals including wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in. Students will need their roll number and registration details to download the provisional online marksheet. May 13, 2026 05:46 PM IST WBCHSE Uchch Madhyamik results 2026 LIVE: Over 7 lakh students await Class 12 scorecards this year Nearly 7.1 lakh students registered for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examinations 2026 conducted across West Bengal. Candidates from Science, Commerce and Arts streams are now awaiting the declaration of Class 12 results scheduled for May 14. May 13, 2026 05:35 PM IST WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 12 results to be announced on May 14 at 10:30 am The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the WB HS Result 2026 on May 14 at 10:30 am. Students who appeared for the Uchch Madhyamik examinations can access their provisional scorecards online after activation of the official result link. WBCHSE proposed that the months of April and May be utilised for this course before the commencement of the core higher secondary curriculum. (Representative image/ Express photo) WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Apart from the official websites, the results are also expected to be available through mobile applications and digital result platforms approved by the council. Schools affiliated with the board will distribute original marksheets and pass certificates to students after the online declaration of results.

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