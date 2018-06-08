WBCHSE HS results 2018: Topper Granthan Sengupta aspires to be a teacher

WBCHSE HS topper Granthan Sengupta (facebook) WBCHSE HS topper Granthan Sengupta (facebook)

WBCHSE HS results 2018: “The way my teacher inspired me to be a successful person and helped me to build my moral and character, the same way, I want to build good citizens who will lead the world,” said Granthan Sengupta who has today topped the Higher Secondary exam, results of which were released by the West Bengal board today morning. A student of Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Sengupta attributed the success to his teachers. “Without their constant support and motivation, it would not be possible for me to secure top position,” Granthan said.

Dhiraj Mohan Ghosh, former headmaster of Jalpaiguri Zilla School said, “Today Granthan gives me my ‘farewell’ gift, I wish him all the success in his future.” The Assistant Headmaster-in-charge of Jalpaiguri Zilla School Ram Chandra Mondal said, “The school feels proud today on his success, and we are also proud of our teachers who selflessly worked for the benefit of the students.”

Granthan topped the HS examination this year with 496 marks (99.2 per cent). The boy scored 99 in Bengali, 90 in English, 100 in both Geography and Philosophy, 98 in History, 99 in Computer Application. This is the first time in five years, the topper belongs to the Arts stream.

Among all subjects, Granthan loves History and hopes to become a professor. “History is not about dates, calendar, or some difficult names but it helps us to know the ancient cultures and about their lifestyles,” said Granthan. “The Vedic culture, Harappa, Mahenjadaro civilisation, epics like Mahabharata, Ramayana still teaches us in every steps of our life,” said the topper. The 18-year-old will pursue History (Hons) from Presidency University.

Granthan is not only academically inclined but he is a brilliant singer and a theatre actor as well. The topper wished to continue acting and like to join well-known theatre groups in Kolkata. Granthan’s father Goutam Sengupta works in a private company, and his mother Moumita Roy Sengupta is a primary school teacher.

This year, around, 6,63,516 candidates cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 83.75. About 5,248 candidates received O grade and about 41,428 candidates have got A+ grade.

