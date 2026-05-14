WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Topper from Ramkrishna Mission School, 64 in top 10

The results were officially declared during a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake, after which the online result portals went live at 11 am. (Screengrab/representative image.)

–Avantika Basu

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Thursday announced the Higher Secondary exam results with an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.23 per cent, bringing relief and celebration to over five lakh students across the state. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on the IE Education portal.

Purba Medinipur emerged as the best-performing district with a remarkable success rate of 94.19 per cent, while Adrito Paul of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the top rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks, which is 99.2 per cent.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The results were officially declared during a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake, after which the online result portals went live at 11 am.