WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Topper from Ramkrishna Mission School, 64 in top 10

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–Avantika Basu
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Thursday announced the Higher Secondary exam results with an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.23 per cent, bringing relief and celebration to over five lakh students across the state. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on the IE Education portal.
Purba Medinipur emerged as the best-performing district with a remarkable success rate of 94.19 per cent, while Adrito Paul of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya secured the top rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks, which is 99.2 per cent.
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The results were officially declared during a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Salt Lake, after which the online result portals went live at 11 am.
This year, nearly 6.35 lakh students registered for the examination, and around 6.26 lakh appeared, of whom approximately 5.71 lakh successfully cleared it.
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The merit list this year reflected strong performances from students across multiple districts, with several Ramakrishna Mission institutions once again dominating the top ranks.
The second rank was jointly secured by Jishnu Kundu of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, along with Ritobrata Nath and Aitihya Pachhal of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, all scoring 495 marks. In the third position, five students scored 494 marks.
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Overall, 64 students featured in the top 10 merit list this year, including 56 boys and 8 girls, according to data released by the council. The merit list included students from districts such as Purba Medinipur, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Darjeeling and Kolkata, reflecting a wide geographical spread of academic excellence across the state.
Education officials described this year’s performance as a major improvement over previous years, highlighting the steady rise in pass rates and increased participation by girl students. According to details shared during the briefing, nearly 66,000 more girls appeared for the examination this year compared to earlier sessions, reflecting changing educational trends across the state.
Purba Medinipur recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 94.19%. Teachers and school authorities from the district attributed the achievement to consistent academic discipline and strong performances.
Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya once again drew attention for its academic excellence. A total of 64 students secured places in the merit list this year.
Officials also noted that Science stream students continued to perform strongly, while Commerce showed gradual improvement. Arts remained the most popular stream in terms of student participation, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas of the state.
WBCHSE also said that online marksheets are provisional and that original certificates and marksheets would later be distributed through schools at designated centres across the state.
With the Higher Secondary results now declared, attention is expected to shift quickly towards college admissions and entrance examinations. Universities across West Bengal are likely to begin their admission processes within the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the Council informed that students seeking review or scrutiny of their answer scripts will be able to apply through their respective schools once the notification process begins. Officials also stated that detailed stream-wise and district-wise performance data would be released separately in the coming days for academic analysis and institutional records.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)