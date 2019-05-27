WBCHSE HS result 2019 declared at wbbse.org: 137 students in top 10 list, Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman are toppers

West Bengal HS result 2019: In a first in the history of Higher Secondary examination, as many as 137 students featured in the top 10 merit list. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) on Monday declared the Higher Secondary (class 12) examination results and also announced the merit list. The pass percentage this year stood at 86.29 per cent which is almost a three per cent increase than last year (83.75 per cent).

“This is for the first time in the history of higher secondary examination that 137 students have found a place in the top ten merit list,” said WBCHSE president Mohua Das while announcing the results.

Sovan Mondal from Birbhum and Rajarshee Barman from Cooch Behar stood first after scoring 498 out of total 500 marks (99.60 per cent). Six students came joint second with 496 marks (99.20 per cent). Out of 137 students in the merit list, 37 are female students. The examination this year was held between March 26 and March 13. The results have been declared within 74 days after holding the examination.

This year 7,77,263 students appeared in the examination. This time, there 6.26 per cent more female candidates than their male counterparts. The pass percentage of male students stood at 87.44 per cent while the same for female students stood at 85.30 per cent. East Midnapore district topped in recording more 90 per cent above results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong.

The pass percentage for minority students is 81.55 per cent and for Tapasili students it is 80.45 per cent. Around 5,248 students have received O grade.

About 2,63,159 students have scored 60 per cent of more marks which is 12,188 students more than last year.

The pass percentage for Urdu students is 94.20 per cent and the same for Santhali students is 91.40 per cent. The examination results will be distributed from 56 centres.

This year, around 8.05 lakh students appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations which were conducted between 26 February and 13 March. The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab”West Bengal HS or class 12 result

Step 3: A new window will open, now fill in your credentials

Step 4: Result will be shown on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.

The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

A total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled.

Last year, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School topped the exam scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) to become the first student from the Arts stream to top the exam in five years. A total of 83.75 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination successfully last year that was declared on June 8, 2018.