WBCHSE HS Class 12 Result 2021: Date and time announced

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the class 12 board result declaration date. As per the official statement, the Higher Secondary examination results will be declared on July 22 at 3 pm. Students can check their results through the websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

On June 8, 2021, the CM of West Bengal announced the cancellation of both class 10 and 12 board exams due to the demand received on the cancellation of exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken while considering the health and safety of students and teachers. Over 8.5 lakh students registered to appear for Higher Secondary examinations this year.

The board had devised special evaluation criteria to assess the class 12 students. As per the decided criteria, the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination (class 10) will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test. With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

Students need to download their mark sheets and take a print out. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. For class 12 students, a mark sheet is crucial for the college admission process. The original mark sheet will be available later by schools. The provisional mark sheet is accepted on a provisional basis, by most universities.