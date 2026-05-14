WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check directly at IE portal?

West Bengal Board WBCHSE HS Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026 declared on May 14. Check your marks online via the official portal or Indian Express Education result link.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 06:30 AM IST
wbchse uchch madhyamikWBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2026; How to check directly at IE portal (AI Image)
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WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 on May 14. Once declared, students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their marks not only on the official WBCHSE websites, but also through the IE Education result portal’s direct link.

LIVE Updates | WB HS 2026 results on May 14: Check time of release

Candidates awaiting their results are advised to keep their roll number and registration details ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the scorecards online. The provisional online marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, overall score, qualifying status, and division details.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to check at IE Education portal?

Students can follow these steps to access their West Bengal Class 12 results through the IE Education platform:

Step 1: Visit the IE Education result page for WBCHSE HS Result 2026

Step 2: Click on the link for “WBCHSE Class 12 HS Result 2026” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number in the login window

Step 4: Submit the details

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Step 5: Your WBCHSE HS Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet released initially will be provisional in nature. Original mark sheets and pass certificates will later be distributed through respective schools affiliated with the WBCHSE board. Students are advised to retain a printed copy of the provisional result for admission and counselling purposes until official documents are issued.

 

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