WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check directly at IE portal?

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2026; How to check directly at IE portal (AI Image)

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the WB Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 on May 14. Once declared, students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their marks not only on the official WBCHSE websites, but also through the IE Education result portal’s direct link.

LIVE Updates | WB HS 2026 results on May 14: Check time of release

Candidates awaiting their results are advised to keep their roll number and registration details ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the scorecards online. The provisional online marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, overall score, qualifying status, and division details.