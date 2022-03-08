WBCHSE Class 12 exam dates revised; check schedule here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the exam time table of class 12 state board exams 2022. The exams will begin on April 2 as earlier but will now conclude on April 26 instead of April 20. Candidates can check the official website – wbchse.nic.in to download the revised datesheet.

As per the notification, the council has revised the exam dates due to its clash with the JEE Main session 1 exam schedule. The dates have been revised for the exams which were scheduled to be held on April 13, 16, 18 and 20.

The class 12 exams will begin on April 2, 2022 with language subjects — Bengali, English, Punjabi, Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Senthali, Urdu and Telugu. The Higher Secondary exams will end on April 26 with Economics.

The exam will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper. The class 12 practical exams were conducted between February 15 to March 2, 2022.