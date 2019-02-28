WBCHSE changes HS exam time due to unpleasant weather 

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has changed the time of Class 12 examinations due to unpleasant weather prevailing in the state since yesterday. The exam timing may be extended to 1:30 pm depending on the circumstances, mentioned the notification.

Kolkata is witnessing a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for the past two days. Many parts of the cities are waterlogged from dawn on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

“All the District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) of the Districts are requested to inform the Centre Committee and the Joint Convenors that due to heavy rainfall students will be allowed to enter their Venues between 9:30 am to 9:45 am,” read the official notification.

“After completion of the routine formalities, if required, examination time may be extended up to 1:30 pm instead of 1:15 pm in the affected areas for today only, mentioned the official notification,” mentioned the official notification.