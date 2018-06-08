West Bengal 12th HS Result 2018 Highlights: WBCHSE HS result declared at wbchse.nic.in, Granthan Sengupta tops Uccha Madhyamik exam

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years. Around 8.26 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
The students will get their marksheets today from their respective schools. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.
In Picture | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Websites to check results
Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The result is also available via SMS. Candidates have to do is SMS- (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). The results can also be availed via SMS through exametc.com by registering their roll number and mobile number.
– With inputs from Priyanka Dutta, iebangla.com
This year, 15 students have secured ninth rank with 482 marks. Students are Sreyashi Ganguly, Bikash Raj Pal, Pratyusha Saha, Nisha Yadav, Diptam Jana, Shouvik Chandra, Anushree Majumdar, Surajit Matabbar, Afroza Banu, Soumen Majhi, Avik Ghosh, Sarfaraj Alam, Sanchayan Bandopadhyay, Jahnabi Pal, Arpan Dwivedi.
This year, 16 students have secured 10th rank. All the students got 481 marks. The students are Tirthasankha Bachar, Shrabani Dutta, Jayesh Sao, Sayani Dutta, Arnab Kumar Mullick, Rikta Barman, Samidh Ghosh, Md. Chandan Ali, Tanmoy Pati, Anukukl Barman, Rupam Pal, Mehed-Uj-Jaman, Rohit Bera, Amrityanshu Mahish, Sayan Karmakar, Nandita Burman.
This year, Biswajit Dutta topped from the Commerce stream. The topper scored 483 marks. He is a student of Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir, Dumdum Park, Kolkata
This year, Granthan Sengupta topped the WBCHSE HS examination with 496 marks. The topper scored 99 in Bengali, 90 in English, Geography- 100, History- 98, Computer Application- 99.
The pass percentage of girls is higher than the boys in 18 districts. Around 53% candidates are girls.
This year about 8,04,895 students have appeared for the exams out of which 6,63,516 students passed. East Midnapore district and new district Kalimpong registered over 90 per cent pass percentage. About 5,248 candidates received O grade and about 41,428 candidates have got A+ grade.
Next year, the Uccha Madhyamik exams will be held from February 26 to March 13 while West Bengal board will conduct the Class 10 or Madhyamik exam in February
Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. In the girls category, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall.
The results of West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12 results have been declared. This year, around 2,50,961 secured first division marks
Rank 1: Granthan Sengupta (496) (Jalpaiguri Zilla School)
Rank 2: Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) (Tamluk Hamilton School)
Rank 3: Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy
83.75% students have cleared the examination sucessfully. The pass percentage of East Midnapore and Kalimpong is above 90%
The results of West Bengal WBCHSE HS Class 12 results have been declared. The drop out rate has reduced from 2.4% last year to 1% this year
Step 1: Go to the official website i.e wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the tab”West Bengal HS or class 12 result
Step 3: A new window will open, now fill in your credentials
Step 4: Result will be shown on your computer screen
Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.
Students can also get their results via app. The candidates have to download app from google play store. To get results, the candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS –(WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). Candidates can also get their results via SMS free by registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.
The percentile of a student will be calculated by dividing the number of examinees who have scored less than that student by the total number of candidates appeared in the examination and then multiplying the result by 100, said an official of WBCHSE
From this year, Higher Secondary marksheets will contain performance percentile. According to an official, "To give a fair idea to the students about their position in comparison to other students the council has decided to introduce it from this year apart from other features in the marksheets."
