Saturday, June 16, 2018
West Bengal 12th HS Result 2018 Highlights: WBCHSE HS result declared at wbchse.nic.in, Granthan Sengupta tops Uccha Madhyamik exam

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018: The results are available at the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in at 10 am. Students can also get their marksheets from their respective schools.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 8:11:31 pm
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years. Around 8.26 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year can check their results at the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The students will get their marksheets today from their respective schools. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.

In Picture | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Websites to check results

Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The result is also available via SMS. Candidates have to do is SMS- (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). The results can also be availed via SMS through exametc.com by registering their roll number and mobile number.

– With inputs from Priyanka Dutta, iebangla.com

Live Blog

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Check results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

16:00 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 15 students secure ninth rank

This year, 15 students have secured ninth rank with 482 marks. Students are Sreyashi Ganguly, Bikash Raj Pal, Pratyusha Saha, Nisha Yadav, Diptam Jana, Shouvik Chandra, Anushree Majumdar, Surajit Matabbar, Afroza Banu, Soumen Majhi, Avik Ghosh, Sarfaraj Alam, Sanchayan Bandopadhyay, Jahnabi Pal, Arpan Dwivedi.

15:49 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 16 students secure 10th rank

This year, 16 students have secured 10th rank. All the students got 481 marks. The students are Tirthasankha Bachar, Shrabani Dutta, Jayesh Sao, Sayani Dutta, Arnab Kumar Mullick, Rikta Barman, Samidh Ghosh, Md. Chandan Ali, Tanmoy Pati, Anukukl Barman, Rupam Pal, Mehed-Uj-Jaman, Rohit Bera, Amrityanshu Mahish, Sayan Karmakar, Nandita Burman.

15:26 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS results 2018: Biswajit Dutta tops in Commerce stream

This year, Biswajit Dutta topped from the Commerce stream. The topper scored 483 marks. He is a student of Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir, Dumdum Park, Kolkata

15:22 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE President Mahua Das declaring results
15:20 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Pass percentage analysis

15:12 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: District wise performance

14:44 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Subject wise marks of Granthan Sengupta

This year, Granthan Sengupta topped the WBCHSE HS examination with 496 marks. The topper scored 99 in Bengali, 90 in English, Geography- 100, History- 98, Computer Application- 99.  

14:22 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Granthan Sengupta secures first rank

13:32 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates
11:27 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Website to check results

11:04 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: 6,63,516 students passed

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years. This year about 8,04,895 students has appeared for the exams out of which 6,63,516 students passed. East Midnapore district and new district Kalimpong registered over 90 per cent pass percentage

11:01 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS results 2018: Girls outperforms boys in 18 districts

The pass percentage of girls is higher than the boys in 18 districts. Around 53% candidates are girls. 

10:55 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS Result 2018: 41,428 candidates have got A+ grade

This year about 8,04,895 students have appeared for the exams out of which 6,63,516 students passed. East Midnapore district and new district Kalimpong registered over 90 per cent pass percentage. About 5,248 candidates received O grade and about 41,428 candidates have got A+ grade.

10:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Higher Secondary result of West Bengal declared

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the Higher Secondary examination results with 83.75 per cent candidates clearing it. Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district topped the exam after scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). He is the first student from Arts stream to top the exam in five years.

10:38 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS results 2018: Exams to start from February 26 next year

Next year, the Uccha Madhyamik exams will be held from February 26 to March 13 while West Bengal board will conduct the Class 10 or Madhyamik exam in February

10:27 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: Arkadipta Ghosh tops in girls category

Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. In the girls category, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall.

10:24 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: 2,50,961 secures first division

The results of West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12 results have been declared. This year, around 2,50,961 secured first division marks

10:17 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: Granthan Sengupta tops securing 496 marks

Rank 1: Granthan Sengupta (496) (Jalpaiguri Zilla School)

Rank 2: Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) (Tamluk Hamilton School)

Rank 3: Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy

10:12 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: 83.75% passed

83.75% students have cleared the examination sucessfully. The pass percentage of East Midnapore and Kalimpong is above 90% 

10:09 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS 12th result 2018: Dropout rate reduced from 2.4% to 1%

The results of West Bengal WBCHSE HS Class 12 results have been declared. The drop out rate has reduced from 2.4% last year to 1% this year

10:06 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Result declared at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

The results of West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 results have been declared. The results are available at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

09:59 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Press conference to begin shortly

The results of WBCHSE 12th HS Result will be announced at 10 am. The press conference will begin shortly.

 
09:53 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Marksheet distribution centres in Kolkata

09:43 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Marksheet distribution centres in Malda

09:40 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Marksheet distribution centres in Coochbehar and Uttar Dinajpur

09:37 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Marksheet distribution centres in Jalpaiguri

09:25 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Marksheet distribution centres in Darjeeling

09:13 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab”West Bengal HS or class 12 result

Step 3: A new window will open, now fill in your credentials

Step 4: Result will be shown on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.

09:10 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS result 2018: Results via app

Students can also get their results via app. The candidates have to download app from google play store. To get results, the candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

09:01 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS result 2018: Results via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS –(WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). Candidates can also get their results via SMS free by registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.

08:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS results 2018: How to calculate percentile

The percentile of a student will be calculated by dividing the number of examinees who have scored less than that student by the total number of candidates appeared in the examination and then multiplying the result by 100, said an official of WBCHSE

08:33 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS result 2018: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 8, at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.

08:29 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS results 2018: Marksheets to carry performance percentile from this year

From this year, Higher Secondary marksheets will contain performance percentile. According to an official, "To give a fair idea to the students about their position in comparison to other students the council has decided to introduce it from this year apart from other features in the marksheets."

08:16 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Results to be declared at 10 am

The results of WBCHSE 12th HS examiantion will be declared today, June 8 at 10 am. The results will be available at the official websites,  wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The students will get the marksheets on the same day. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.

Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The students can also get their mark-sheets from their respective schools today.

