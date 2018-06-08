WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: How to check result at wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE HS result 2018: The results of Class 12 will be uploaded at 10 am at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS result 2018:

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Kolkata has announced the result of West Bengal Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) result 2018 today, i.e, June 8 at 9 am. The results of Class 12 will be uploaded at 10 am at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. This year, around 8.26 lakh candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. Granthan Sengupta has topped the arts stream with 99.2 per cent while Ritvik Kumar Sahu is the science topper with 98.6 per cent. Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh scored 97.2 per cent and she ranks fifth overall. Next year, February 26 to March 13 the Higher Secondary exams will be held.

Follow Live Updates: WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: How to check

In Picture | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Websites to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab”West Bengal HS or class 12 result

Step 3: A new window will open, now fill in your credentials

Step 4: Result will be shown on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.

Follow Live Updates in Bengali | WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: আজ উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের ফল প্রকাশ

West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik result was declared on June 6, 2018. Sanjivini Debnath topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys.

The higher secondary mark sheet of WBCHSE carries subject-wise numerical marks, the grade and the total. The passing certificate of the student mentions the name of the student and institute, the year of passing the examination and the overall grade.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd