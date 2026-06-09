WBCAP 2026 Results Out: How to check allotment status at wbcap.in

Students can also check their allotted course and college. (Image generated by AI)

WBCAP 2026 merit list: The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) has released the first undergraduate (UG) admission merit list today on June 9, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the exam, can check the merit list and the seat allotment status through the official website at wbcap.in.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the list for seat allotment have to complete the full process for admission formalities, which contains of document verification and fees payment, within the time given by the committee.

The WBCAP seat allotment list contains of various details such as candidate’s name, category details, date of birth, application number, college allotted, programme or course allotted, merit position and counselling or admission schedule. In case there is any discrepancies in the list, candidates are advised to contact with the respective authorities and let it know at the earliest possible.