WBCAP 2026 Results Out: How to check allotment status at wbcap.in

WBCAP 2026 merit list: The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) has released the first undergraduate (UG) admission merit list today on June 9, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the exam, can check the merit list and the seat allotment status through the official website at wbcap.in.
Candidates whose names have appeared in the list for seat allotment have to complete the full process for admission formalities, which contains of document verification and fees payment, within the time given by the committee.
The WBCAP seat allotment list contains of various details such as candidate’s name, category details, date of birth, application number, college allotted, programme or course allotted, merit position and counselling or admission schedule. In case there is any discrepancies in the list, candidates are advised to contact with the respective authorities and let it know at the earliest possible.
Candidates can check the merit list for WBCAP by following the steps given below
Step 1: Go to the official website at wbcap.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘ Student Login ‘.
Step 3: Login by entering your mail id and password.
Step 4: Click submit.
Step 5: Open the admission dashboard.
Step 6: Check the allotted college and the course.
Step 7: Search for the merit rank.
Step 8: Check the details shown on the screen.
Step 9: Download and save the allotment letter for future use.
Candidates who have applied can find the information regarding their seat allotment through the student login portal at the official website. The portal contains of the college and the course name which is allotted to them. The allotment is made based on their merit, preferences during the registration and the availability of the seats.
Candidates who have received their seat allotment have to take part in the admission and verification process. The schedule for this is given by their respective colleges.