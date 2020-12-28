WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik datesheet 2021 released

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have released the exam dates for the madhyamik and uchha madhyamik pariksha or secondary examination 2021, respectively for both regular and external exams.

The madhyamik exam will be held from June 1 (11:45 am to 3 pm), while for uchha madhyamik, the exam will be held on June 15 (10 am to 1:15 pm), as per the official notice. During the exam, 15 minutes will be given to students exclusively to read the question papers.

The exam for computer application will be held for the duration of two hours and 45 minutes, for the theory exam and the practical exam will be by schools respectively. The dates of physical education and social service and work education will be announced later, as per the official notice.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik date sheet 2021

WBBSE West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik datesheet 2021

All practical exams for class 12 will be held between March 10 and March 31. The official notice said, “The council may, if necessary, change the above dates with due intimation to all concerned.”