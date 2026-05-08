WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 (Out): Abhirup Bhadra tops with 99.71%, Kalimpong best among districts

WB Board WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Released: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.83 per cent among regular candidates this year, marginally higher than last year’s 86.56 per cent. The results are available on their official website – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results are also available on the IE Education Portal.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

Kalimpong emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 95.10 per cent, followed by Kolkata at 92.31 per cent. A total of 131 students from 19 districts secured positions on the top 10 merit list. Among them, 103 are male candidates, while 28 are female students.

Read | Websites to check & download WBBSE Class 10th marks

Abhirup Bhadra from Uttar Dinajpur topped the state with 698 marks, securing 99.71 per cent. The second rank was secured by Priyatosh Mukherjee from Birbhum with 696 marks and 99.43 per cent.

Read | How to check results at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Three candidates jointly secured the third rank, including Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal. The fourth rank was shared by Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, and Soham. The fifth rank was secured by Dwaipayan.

To check the results for the class 10 exam, go to the official website of the board, then click on class 10 results 2026. After that, enter your login credentials, for e.g., roll number and captcha and click on submit. The results will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference. To know more about the WBBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can go through the IE Education portal.

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The class 10 marksheet consists of the marks achieved by the students in all the subjects. Students should stay aware of the fact that the results available online will be provisional. They have to collect the original results from their schools. The marksheet available online will also consider the student’s name, roll number and date of birth.

The exam for WBBSE class 10 was held between February 2 to Fenruary 12, 2026. This year, around 9,71,340 students appeared for the class 10 exam conducted by the West Bengal board. Out of these, there were 4,26,733 boys, 5,44,606 girls and 1 transgender. The exam saw a larger number of female candidates than male students, following the trends from the last year.

Students who are unhappy with their results have the option to apply for scrutiny of their paper. For this, students have to fill out the application form, which is available at the official website of the board. Students who could not get 33 per cent in the exam will be considered as failing the exam.