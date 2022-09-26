scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10th time table announced; check schedule here

WBBSE Board Exams: Students can check the time table on the official website of WBBSE – wbbse.wb.gov.in. The examinations will be held from February 23 till March 4 from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

WBBSE Exams 2023 WBBSE, West BengalOnly one paper will be held on one day. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

WBBSE Board Exams: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date sheet for class 10 board examinations for both regular and external. Students can check the time table on the official website of WBBSE — wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The examinations will be held from February 23 till March 4 from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be allotted to reading the question paper. Only one paper will be held on a single day.

Day Date  Subject
Thursday 23-02-2023 First Languages
Friday 24-02-2023 Second Languages
Saturday 25-02-2023 Geography
Monday 27-02-2023 History
Tuesday 28-02-2022 Life Science
Thursday 02-03-2023 Mathematics
Friday 03-03-2023 Physical Science
Saturday 04-03-2023 Optional Elective Subjects

Physical Education and Social Service will be held on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2023. Following that, work education will be conducted on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1, 2023

The first languages paper includes subjects such as Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali.

The second languages paper includes English (if any language other than English is offered as first language) and either Bengali or Nepali (if English is the first language).

The date of examinations for shorthand and typewriting, music vocal and music instrumental will be announced later. While shorthand typewriting will be conducted in Kolkata and Siliguri, music examinations will be held only in Kolkata.

The theoretical examination for vocational subjects will be one hour 45 minutes long. The practical examination for the subject will be conducted by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 07:38:05 pm
