West Bengal Madhyamik toppers credit discipline, balance between studies and hobbies for success

The announcement of the 2026 West Bengal Madhyamik (10th) examination results on Friday brought moments of celebration across the state, with several toppers crediting discipline, self-study, teachers, and family support for their success. Interestingly, many of the rank holders also highlighted the importance of balancing academics with extracurricular activities, while some advised students to stay away from excessive smartphone use.

Read | West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Among them was Suvra Jana, a 16-year-old student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, who secured the third position with 695 out of 700 marks, translating to 99.29 percent. Speaking after the results, Suvra said he maintained a study schedule of around five hours daily and largely credited his school environment and teachers for his achievement.

Also read | Students can also check results at the IE Education Portal.

Being a student of a boarding school, Suvra said the absence of mobile phones helped students remain focused on academics. “No phones were allowed in our hostel, which helped us concentrate better on studies,” he said. Despite his academic success, he stressed that studies were not his only focus. Apart from academics, Suvra actively played cricket and also participated in CAB Mayor’s Club activities.

Another high achiever was Arijit Bar, a 16-year-old student from Chhetri Vivekananda Vidyabhaban in Purba Medinipur, who secured the fourth rank in the state. Arijit said he studied for around five to six hours every day and credited both his parents and teachers for guiding him throughout his preparation.

Now aiming to crack the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Arijit said maintaining a balance between studies and hobbies was equally important. “It’s not like I studied all the time,” he said, adding that he was also involved in singing, drawing, and cultural competitions.

Arijit also shared a strong message for future board examinees regarding smartphone usage. “Students of my age and those who will appear for board exams in the future should stay away from smartphones, pay attention to classroom lectures, and listen to their guardians,” he said. Notably, he mentioned that he still does not own a smartphone.

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Meanwhile, Rome Karmakar, a student of Bankura Zilla School, also secured the fourth position with 694 out of 700 marks. The 16-year-old said he studied nearly eight hours a day during his preparation period.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Rome said self-study played the biggest role in his success. “I never took tuition till Class 8. I started taking tuition only in Classes 9 and 10, but self-study is what brought me here,” he said.

Another name among the top performers was Syamantak Kundu from Narendrapur Sandipan Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, who secured the fifth position with 693 out of 700 marks.

Speaking on his son’s achievement, Syamantak’s father expressed immense pride and happiness. “I am feeling very proud of him and extremely happy today,” he said. However, he also stressed the importance of focusing on future goals beyond Madhyamik success. “Now the focus should be on his future. We want him to prepare for JEE Main and JEE Advanced,” he added.

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The stories of these toppers reflected a common theme: disciplined study routines, strong support systems, and the ability to maintain a healthy balance between academics and personal interests. While each student followed a different preparation style, they all underlined the importance of consistency, focus, and self-belief in achieving success in one of the state’s most competitive examinations.