WBBSE: West Bengal Board denies Madhyamik Examination question paper leak

Amid the paper leak reports of Physical Science paper, the Chairman of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay on Wednesday termed it baseless.

As per the news, the ongoing Madhyamik Examination Physical Science question paper was leaked in Malda district. “Such a report has no basis. There were some reports of the Physical Science paper doing rounds in the social network site Whatsapp one hour after the examination started in Malda.

But, as the alleged Whatsapp came to a number outside the venue and long after the exam started, the examination went on as scheduled,” Gangopadhyay told at a press meet. Calling it a bid to malign the Board, he said the Board has ordered inquiries at the levels of the DI and the district to go to the bottom of the report.

The Madhyamik Examination begun on February 22 and on the first day itself, the mass cheating was reported from several districts. At the Kaliachak High School, Kalindi High School and Mathurapur BSS High School, examinees were allegedly seen cheating.

Some youth were also spotted scaling the schools’ boundary walls to help candidates inside classrooms.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Itahar Girl’s high School in North Dinajpur district. The WBBSE said it is looking into the matter and security would be tightened outside the schools.

