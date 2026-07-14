WBBSE West Bengal Board Class 10th Madhyamik 2027 Date Sheet Out: Complete schedule here

The board has stated that the schedule may be revised if required. Students are advised to keep checking the official WBBSE website for updates regarding practical examination dates and any changes to the examination timetable.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 12:07 PM IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Time- table 2027WBBSE Madhyamik Time-table 2027 (Express Photo by Shubham Dutta)
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WBBSE Madhyamik routine 2027 Out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification, the West Bengal Class 10 board examinations will be held from February 15 to February 25, 2027.

The board has announced that only one subject will be conducted each day. All examinations will begin at 10.45 am, with the first 15 minutes (10.45 am to 11 am) reserved for reading the question paper. Most theory examinations will conclude at 2 pm, while the duration for some optional subjects will vary.

The board has also said that the dates for Physical Education, Social Service, Work Education and practical examinations will be notified separately.

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2027: Complete schedule

Date Day Subject Time
February 15, 2027 Monday First Language 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 16, 2027 Tuesday Second Language 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 18, 2027 Thursday History 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 19, 2027 Friday Geography 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 22, 2027 Monday Mathematics 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 23, 2027 Tuesday Physical Science 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 24, 2027 Wednesday Life Science 10.45 am – 2 pm
February 25, 2027 Thursday Optional Elective Subjects As per subject

The First Language paper includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. For the Second Language paper, students will appear for English if another language has been chosen as the first language, or Bengali/Nepali if English is the first language.

The examination timings for optional subjects differ. Sewing and Needle Craft will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm, Music (Vocal and Instrumental) from 10.45 am to 1 pm, Computer Application from 10.45 am to 1.30 pm, Vocational Subjects from 10.45 am to 12.30 pm, while all other optional elective subjects will continue till 2 pm. Practical examinations for Computer Application and Vocational Subjects will be conducted separately by schools or the concerned Sector Skill Council.

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