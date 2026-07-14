WBBSE West Bengal Board Class 10th Madhyamik 2027 Date Sheet Out: Complete schedule here

WBBSE Madhyamik routine 2027 Out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification, the West Bengal Class 10 board examinations will be held from February 15 to February 25, 2027.
The board has announced that only one subject will be conducted each day. All examinations will begin at 10.45 am, with the first 15 minutes (10.45 am to 11 am) reserved for reading the question paper. Most theory examinations will conclude at 2 pm, while the duration for some optional subjects will vary.
The board has also said that the dates for Physical Education, Social Service, Work Education and practical examinations will be notified separately.
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Time
|February 15, 2027
|Monday
|First Language
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 16, 2027
|Tuesday
|Second Language
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 18, 2027
|Thursday
|History
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 19, 2027
|Friday
|Geography
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 22, 2027
|Monday
|Mathematics
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 23, 2027
|Tuesday
|Physical Science
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 24, 2027
|Wednesday
|Life Science
|10.45 am – 2 pm
|February 25, 2027
|Thursday
|Optional Elective Subjects
|As per subject
The First Language paper includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. For the Second Language paper, students will appear for English if another language has been chosen as the first language, or Bengali/Nepali if English is the first language.
The examination timings for optional subjects differ. Sewing and Needle Craft will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm, Music (Vocal and Instrumental) from 10.45 am to 1 pm, Computer Application from 10.45 am to 1.30 pm, Vocational Subjects from 10.45 am to 12.30 pm, while all other optional elective subjects will continue till 2 pm. Practical examinations for Computer Application and Vocational Subjects will be conducted separately by schools or the concerned Sector Skill Council.