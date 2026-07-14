WBBSE West Bengal Board Class 10th Madhyamik 2027 Date Sheet Out: Complete schedule here

WBBSE Madhyamik routine 2027 Out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification, the West Bengal Class 10 board examinations will be held from February 15 to February 25, 2027.

The board has announced that only one subject will be conducted each day. All examinations will begin at 10.45 am, with the first 15 minutes (10.45 am to 11 am) reserved for reading the question paper. Most theory examinations will conclude at 2 pm, while the duration for some optional subjects will vary.

The board has also said that the dates for Physical Education, Social Service, Work Education and practical examinations will be notified separately.