HS exams in late July, Madhyamik tests in mid-August: Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, the council had announced, in response to the rise in cases, that examinations for class 10 and class 12 would be held in the respective schools of the students. Express Photo by Partha Paul/ representational

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced to hold class 12 exams in late July while class 10 tests in mid-August. Earlier, the madhyamik (class 10) exams were to take place on June 1, while the Higher Secondary (class 12) exams were slated for June 15.

However, the state entered a period of lockdown in response to the surge of cases amid the second wave of coronavirus. Due to which the WBCHSE and WBBSE had announced the postponement of both HS and madhyamik examinations.

Previously, the council had announced, in response to the rise in cases, that examinations for class 10 and class 12 would be held in the respective schools of the students, which is a departure from the norm. The council had also announced the cancellation of class 11 examinations and provided instructions for all students in class 11 to be promoted to class 12.

“Head of the Institution is being requested to promote all candidates of class 11 to HS. The topics of the reduced syllabus of class 11, which are related to the Higher Secondary Examination should be completed within the first quarter of HS,” said the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).