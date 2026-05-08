Wbbse.wb.gov.in, Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal: Websites to check marks

West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results for their class 10 examination today. The results will be announced on the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the IE Education portal.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

Homepage of West Bengal board website (screengrab from official website) Homepage of West Bengal board website (screengrab from official website)

The West Bengal result will be announced at 9:30 am through a press conference by the board. The link to the results will be available on the website from 10:15 am.

Read | How to check results at wbbse.wb.gov.in