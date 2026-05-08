Wbbse.wb.gov.in, Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal: Websites to check marks

West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results for their class 10 examination today. The results will be announced on the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the IE Education portal.
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The West Bengal result will be announced at 9:30 am through a press conference by the board. The link to the results will be available on the website from 10:15 am.
Read | How to check results at wbbse.wb.gov.in
Apart from the online declaration of results, the board has announced that physical marksheets and certificates will be made available to schools from 10.30 am onwards on May 8 through designated camp offices.
Schools can collect the marksheet and certificates of the WBBSE exam from the camp office of the board from 10:30 am. To know more about the WBBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can go through the IE Education portal.
The WBBSE exam for class 10 was held between February 2 and February 12, 2026. A total of 9,71,340 students appeared for the exam. From this, there were 5,44,606 girls, 4,26,733 boys, and 1 transgender person. The minimum percentage required to pass the exams was 33 per cent. Anyone who is not able to achieve the minimum percentage will be considered as having failed in the examination.
Students who were unhappy with their results have the option to apply for scrutiny of the paper. The process for this will open after a few days, once the results are announced by the board. To apply, for this students have to fill out a form and submit a minimum amount of fee as required for confirmation.